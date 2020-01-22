12,307 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 984.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

