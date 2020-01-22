12,568 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hubbell by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,991 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,080. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.47 and a 52 week high of $149.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

