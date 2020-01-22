13,870 Shares in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,579,000 after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Communities by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 519,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,095. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $104.19 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

