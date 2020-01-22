1,412,667 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,412,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,892,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VGT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.32. 712,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,600. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.43 and a fifty-two week high of $260.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

