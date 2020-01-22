1,464,907 Shares in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,464,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,845,000. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 29.30% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $725,000.

TPLC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

