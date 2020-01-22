15,056 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

