15,069 Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.58. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

