$168.65 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $168.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. posted sales of $164.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $720.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $722.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $753.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 3,133.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

