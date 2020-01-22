$177.83 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will report $177.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $180.90 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $169.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $686.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $736.88 million, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $742.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after acquiring an additional 256,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,840,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

