180,160 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. 1,786,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,337. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

