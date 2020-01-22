1irstcoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00016838 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $57.53 million and $93,349.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,406 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.