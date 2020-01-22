1SG Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One 1SG token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00008304 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Kryptono. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.57 million and $212,664.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00331532 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011537 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,183,790 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, Kryptono and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.