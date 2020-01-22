$2.53 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $64.97 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRK.B shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $229.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.44. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $195.40 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.