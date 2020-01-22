$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 916,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 790,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

