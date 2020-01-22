20,028 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. AdvicePeriod LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.