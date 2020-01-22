20,050 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. 977,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.