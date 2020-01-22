20,187 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 163,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 844.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

