$206.10 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to report $206.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.50 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $191.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $796.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $794.30 million to $799.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $872.00 million, with estimates ranging from $843.00 million to $901.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $9,050,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.