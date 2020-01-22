$206.51 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $206.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.40 million and the lowest is $203.01 million. Gogo posted sales of $217.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $820.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $871.80 million, with estimates ranging from $833.61 million to $947.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

