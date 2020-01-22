208,532 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,195,000. Delta Air Lines makes up 2.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

DAL opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.