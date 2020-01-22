$210.11 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to post $210.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the lowest is $209.09 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $195.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $784.70 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $852.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

