231,899 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 8.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

