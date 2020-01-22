234,917 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 168,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 270,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,524. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

