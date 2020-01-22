236,065 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 236,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,834. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.