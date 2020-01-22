$262.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $262.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.60 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 102.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 112.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 319.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.88. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $276.58 and a 12-month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.