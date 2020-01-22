26,279 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,279 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Target accounts for 3.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

