30,869 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

