321,426 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 321,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Vereit comprises approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,363,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vereit by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vereit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

