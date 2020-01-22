$34.89 Million in Sales Expected for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to report sales of $34.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Castlight Health posted sales of $42.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $141.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $142.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.95 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $135.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $201.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,059 shares of company stock worth $210,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 221,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

