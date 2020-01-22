35,412 Shares in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,792,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

