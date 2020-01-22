35,500 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SAGE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,776,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 194,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,540. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

