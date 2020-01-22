$37.19 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Model N reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.17 million to $153.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.69 million, with estimates ranging from $167.51 million to $169.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Model N stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Model N has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.