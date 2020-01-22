$383.11 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report $383.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.29 million and the lowest is $375.02 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $332.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

