39,582 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,990. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

