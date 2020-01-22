3DCoin (3DC) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $495,078.00 and $29.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,009,994 coins and its circulating supply is 69,720,300 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

