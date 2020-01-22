$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $4.92 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DXC Technology by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 149,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 811.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.