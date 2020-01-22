$441.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post $441.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.34 million and the lowest is $436.10 million. Gentex posted sales of $453.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

