464,557 Shares in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 464,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Village Farms International comprises approximately 1.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Village Farms International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,779. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.73 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

