48,262 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.