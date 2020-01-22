$51.78 Million in Sales Expected for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post $51.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.81 million and the lowest is $51.74 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year sales of $206.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $206.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RESI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

