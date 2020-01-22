$575.82 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $575.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.64 million to $583.81 million. GoPro posted sales of $377.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,582.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,415 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

