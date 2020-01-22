$60.59 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $60.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.44 million and the lowest is $58.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $179.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

