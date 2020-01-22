$601.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $601.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the lowest is $583.10 million. Fortinet reported sales of $507.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Shares of FTNT opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 176,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.