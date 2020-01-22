$64.18 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will announce sales of $64.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.13 million and the lowest is $62.96 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $249.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

