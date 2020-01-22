72,484 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.99%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.