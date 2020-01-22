748,550 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,945,000. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.63% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Nomura began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.