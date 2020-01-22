77,060 Shares in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Store Capital makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Store Capital by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STOR opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

