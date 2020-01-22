77,397 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 139,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

