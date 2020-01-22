$791.82 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $791.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $798.26 million and the lowest is $788.60 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $766.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

GIII opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after buying an additional 713,195 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 340.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

