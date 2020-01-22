81,123 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,513,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.09 and a 1 year high of $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

